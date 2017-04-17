Emily Khan is a talented 19-year-old self-taught photographer, retoucher and student from New Hampshire, New England who currently based in Boston, Massachusetts. Emily focuses on portraiture, she shoots amazing lifestyle, wedding and beauty portrait photography.

My passion is portrait photography and absolutely love meeting and working with new people. Portraiture has helped me meet so many inspiring creatives that influence my work. I love working with nature as a backdrop to my photos, which really helps show the beauty of where I am working.

More info: instagram / website