Marco Trinidad is a talented 22-year-old photographer and retoucher currently based out of Los Gatos, California. Marco focuses on portraiture and landscaping, he shoots marvelous lifestyle and travel photography.

My interest in photography first started in high schoo,l but grown dramatically in the past couple of years. I love trying different forms of photography. I use every shoot as a learning experience to continue to grow and develop my photography.

More info: instagram / website