Matthew J Moisant is a talented self-taught photographer and student from Brier who currently lives and works in Seattle, Washington, USA. Matthew started taking photos two years ago, he shoots a lot of portrait, wedding & adventure photography.

I started taking photos two years ago. Over that time I went from using my IPod, to my sisters camera, to finally buying my own. This past year I dropped out of college to pursue photography. I have enjoyed all the places I’ve been to and the people I’ve met. I plan to keep meeting people and going on adventures and using my camera to capture them.

