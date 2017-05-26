Nesrin Danan is a talented 21-year-old photographer, filmmaker and college student attending Portland State University in Portland, Oregon. Nesrin shoots amazing lifestyle, portrait, events and music photography. She has amassed over 100,000 followers on Instagram for posting her own work. Danan creates promotional content for companies including Bose, Mophie, Coca-Cola, Urban Outfitters, Jack In The Box, Lord & Taylor, M&M’s, Macy’s, Postmates, and Uber.

