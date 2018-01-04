Zach Alan is a multi-talented photographer, digital artist and educator currently based in Houston, Texas, USA. Zach focuses on light painting with fire, he shoots amazing portrait, architecture, events and landscape photography. The marvelous photos you see here were created in-camera without Photoshop. Alan’s approach involves a wireless remote and either a homemade light, and then he paints in the light effects behind his model (girlfriend).

