Darren Pearson a.k.a. Darius Twin is a talented light-art photographer, painting artist and filmmaker currently based in Los Angeles, California. Darren, who works as illustrator, has been light painting since 2008. He first discovered light painting after seeing an image from Gjon Mili that captured Pablo Picasso creating a light drawing called “Picasso Draws A Centar”. Pearson creates mesmerizing site-specific light sculptures using long-exposure photos with the NightCap Pro app on iPhone 6s Plus.

