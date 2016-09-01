Like Ice in The Sunshine by Simone Rosenbauer

Simone Rosenbauer is an professional 39-year-old photographer from Southern Germany, who currently based in Sydney, Australia. She recieved her MA in Photography at University of Applied Sciences Dortmund, Germany in 2006. In 2008 she received the European Endeavour Award from the Australian Government to study for her MFA (Research) in photography at the University of New South Wales, which she completed in 2010.

Simone currently works as a Photography lecturer at University of Technology and University of New South Wales in Sydney. Her colorful latest series “Like Ice in the Sunshine” evokes joy and elusiveness simultaneously.

