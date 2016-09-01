LolLol AngryAngry OMGOMG GeekyGeeky ScaryScary WTFWTF WinWin LoveLove
Food Photography

Like Ice in The Sunshine by Simone Rosenbauer

Simone Rosenbauer is an professional 39-year-old photographer from Southern Germany, who currently based in Sydney, Australia. She recieved her MA in Photography at University of Applied Sciences Dortmund, Germany in 2006. In 2008 she received the European Endeavour Award from the Australian Government to study for her MFA (Research) in photography at the University of New South Wales, which she completed in 2010.

Simone currently works as a Photography lecturer at University of Technology and University of New South Wales in Sydney. Her colorful latest series “Like Ice in the Sunshine” evokes joy and elusiveness simultaneously.

Simone Rosenbauer2

Simone Rosenbauer3

Simone Rosenbauer4

Simone Rosenbauer5

Simone Rosenbauer6

Simone Rosenbauer7

Simone Rosenbauer8

Simone Rosenbauer9

Simone Rosenbauer10

More info: website

  • gvanderleun

    Pointless and forgettable an instant after scrolling through. A weak idea is not improved by making multiple variations any more than bad music is improved by making it louder.

    • Police: StartChargingDrivers

      I agree. The harsh lighting is very distracting and detracting.

