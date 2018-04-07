Gorgeous architecture shots by Fernando Guerra, talented self-taught photographer from Lisbon, origianlly trained as an architect. Guerra has been a pioneer in the way architecture is photographed and divulged. 19 years ago, he opened studio FG+SG together with his brother, and both are responsible in large part for the diffusion of Portuguese contemporary architecture in the last fifteen years. Fernando has over 93,400 followers on Instagram.

More info: instagram / website