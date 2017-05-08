Andrei Mihai a.k.a. Dinmers is a talented self-taught photographer currently based in Bucharest, Romania. Andrei focuses on portraiture, street, wedding and ballet photography. He started takin photos in 2012. For his latest series Mihai captured amazing photos of Anca Berteanu in different urban areas.

For me, ballet is dreaming on your feet and floating through your dreams. I met with Anca Berteanu determined to push the boundaries between reality and imagination and we came up with this project that represents our vision of contemporary art-dancing.

