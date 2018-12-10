Steven Henriksen is a talented self-taught photographer and adventurer who was born in Denmark in 1977 and currently lives in Kabelvåg, Nordland, Norway since 1985. On a daily basis, Steven works as a project manager and a kitchen designer. Henriksen focuses mainly on landscape photography. He shoots amazing landscapes and nightscapes in Norway’s remote Lofoten Islands. Henriksen has over 24,200 followers on Instagram and counting.

From I was a kid I have been drawing pencil-pictures, and oil-paintings later on. Now I only can find the time for expressing my art through photography which I really love!

More info: Instagram / Facebook