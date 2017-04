Darina Kolarikova aka Dara Fox is a talented 31-year-old self-taught photographer and sales & marketing manager who was born in Vyskov, Czech Republic and currently lives and works in London, UK. Darina received her BA in Business Administration from the Tomas Bata University in Zlín. Kolarikova uses her iPhone and Canon EOS 1300D, she shoots stunning urban, street and architecture photography.

