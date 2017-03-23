Nige Levanterman a.k.a. levanterman is a talented photographer, filmmaker and software consultant currently based in London, UK. Nige focuses on street photography, he shoots vibrant images of London at night by using long exposure photography. “I don’t use any special equipment, just a digital camera and a tripod. But the technique is important to achieve the transparent but recognisable double deck bus but with internal ghostly trails,” Levanterman says. Nige likes to photograph some of the city’s most popular landmarks, such as Big Ben, Chinatown, Pall Mall, Tower Bridge and Trafalgar Square.

I focus intently on people, the places that make them who they are, and the raw emotions that make up their being.

