London’s Street Portrait Photography by Joshua K. Jackson

Joshua K. Jackson is a talented photographer based in London, UK, who focuses on urban and street photography. He is inspired by a love for the urban environment and its endless supply of stories to capture. His approach to street photography is influenced by William Klein, Saul Leiter, Garry Winogrand and Josef Koudelka.

Alongside his personal projects, Joshua enjoys working closely with direct commercial clients and creative agencies through every stage of the process, turning ideas into reality. He also hosts London photography tours and street photography workshops.

Joshua K. Jackson uses Fujifilm X100S and Fuji X-Pro 1 cameras.

