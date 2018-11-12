Outstanding travel landscapes by Kah Kit Yoong, a talented photographer, adventurer, and Instagrammer from Australia. Kah focuses on traveling, landscape, and outdoor photography. He has over 31.700 followers on Instagram and counting.

I am an Australian-based travel photographer who inadvertently picked up an SLR camera 7 years ago. Since that moment I have been the recipient of numerous prestigious international photography awards such as Veolia / BBC Wildlife Photographer of the Year and Windland Smith Rice. My articles and photos have appeared in many publications such as Popular Photography, National Geographic, and BBC Wildlife to name a few. My work has appeared in exhibitions all over the globe as well as back home in Australia. I’m equally in my element whether it be blending into the elegant streets of Paris, standing barefoot in iceberg-laden lakes in New Zealand or discussing life in Cuba with a local in his family home. Check out my website for many many more photos from around the world and my blog for the stories, techniques, and philosophy behind the images. I also run workshops in Australia, New Zealand, Paris, and the Venice Carnevale. I am currently a moderator on the Nature Photographers Online Magazine.

