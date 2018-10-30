Fantastic landscapes of Oregon by Steve Schwindt, a talented photographer, and retoucher currently based in Portland, Oregon, USA. Steve focuses mainly on landscaping and nature photography. “For me, landscape photography is an opportunity to escape my day-to-day life and to explore the outdoors with a purpose”, he says. Schwindt has over 54,900 followers on Instagram and counting.

I’ve lived in Oregon virtually my entire life so I’ve been fortunate to be able to experience many of the places as a child that I now shoot as a photographer. With that said, serious outdoor adventures and photography are both relatively new passions for me. I began getting serious about photography in 2016 when looking for a new hobby to pursue. After casually capturing an epic sunrise, I was absolutely hooked on the pursuit of chasing light and opening up my world to amazing nearby locations that I had seemed to neglect over the years.

