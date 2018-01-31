Luis Solano Pochet is a multi-talented photographer, graphic designer, blogger, speaker and expert traveler based in San José, Costa Rica. Founder and director of ToTheWonder® the biggest adventure photography blog and photo tour operator in Costa Rica and Central America. Brand ambassador for Patagonia, Petzl, La Sportiva, Sea To Summit and Trangoworld. Luis is known for capturing the spectacular landscapes of the world with an original emotional approach. He recently visited Volcán de Fuego, and shared some awesome images on his instagram. Pochet used Sony A7R3 with 400mm, F5.6, ISO 1000, 5.

More info: instagram / facebook / website