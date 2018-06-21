Outstanding close up portraits of insects by Eyal Hakim, talented self-taught photographer, retoucher and artist currently based in Boca Raton, Florida, USA. Eyal focuses on macro and close up photography. He shoots incredible animals, birds, bugs and other nature’s creations. Hakim uses Nikon D800E 36.3 MP camera.

Enjoy also Insanely Detailed Macro Images of Insects by Mev Tapiero and Beautiful Macro Flower Photography by Jeferson Silva Castellari.

Agapanthia Pustulifera

Apochima Flabellaria Caterpillar

Beetle Bouquet

Dragon Fly

Gymnosoma Acrosterni

Hover Fly

Kiss of Death

Longhorn Beetle

Mantis

Orb-weaver

Papilio Machaon Catapiller

Red Admiral

Weevil

Yellow Swallowtail Catapiller

