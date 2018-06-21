Outstanding close up portraits of insects by Eyal Hakim, talented self-taught photographer, retoucher and artist currently based in Boca Raton, Florida, USA. Eyal focuses on macro and close up photography. He shoots incredible animals, birds, bugs and other nature’s creations. Hakim uses Nikon D800E 36.3 MP camera.

