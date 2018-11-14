Franka Slothouber is a talented Amsterdam-based photographer who was born in May 1961 and raised in a family of designers, an environment with more attention to graphic beauty than to nature. Franka focuses on nature and macro photography. “My preference to look for subjects in nature, combined with my upbringing amongst design stuff, resulted in a mix of clear and graphic compositions and attention to subtle details”, she says.

After finishing my study as a social worker I’ve to spend about 25 years at the Dutch national press agency ANP, working as a photo editor and managing public relations on a number of photo projects. I must have edited thousands of professional photos before I picked up the camera myself.

