Norman Rowsey a.k.a. Texas Photographer, talented self-taught photographer based in Alvin, Texas. Norman discovered photography back in 2015. “I was hooked immediately and believe that I’ve found my calling”, he says. Rowsey focuses on macro and nature photography, specializing in birds, dragonflies, and butterflies. texas_photographer has almost 15,000 followers on Instagram.

Along with my wife, partner and scout Marian, we love sharing the visions that inspire us. Nature is an amazing place. The Creator’s critters are amazing. They each have their own personal story to tell, and I try to capture their personalities in my images.

