Paola M. Franqui a.k.a. monaris is a talented 30-year-old self-taught photographer and instagramer currently based in New York City. Paola focuses on street photography, she also shoots a lot of architecture, portrait, lifestyle and travel photography. “Street photography to me is everything”, she explaines. “I’m always trying to push boundaries within myself by mastering timing and refining my ability to observe and record those decisive moments in time.”

I am a reader of people and fascinated by human behavior. I am constantly influenced by my surroundings. I am always curious, and I wonder what the people I capture are experiencing, what emotions they are going through, and I try to share their stories. A snapshot of a passing moment that will never happen again. New York City makes all of this possible and it is where I feel the most alive.

More info: instagam / website