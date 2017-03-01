Chelsea Yamase aka chelseakauai is talented self-taught photographer from Omao, Hawaii, who traveles the world as an athlete, free diver, mountaineer, model, and writer. Chelsea shoots a lot of incredible travels, underwater, lifestyle, climbing and adventure photography. “I grew up around Kauai, Hawaii, as a very spindly and shy little bookworm,” she says. “I found my confidence and sense of belonging in the outdoors.” She studied Journalism at University of Hawaii and Architecture at Cal poly slo, San Luis Obispo, CA.

Chelsea Yamase wows her 325000 followers with incredible travel shots with exotic creatures.

