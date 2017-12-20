Magnificent Travel and Adventure Photography by Errin Casano
Errin Casano is a talented self-taught photographer, retoucher and traveler based in Vancouver, Canada Area. Errin recently completed the Marketing Management diploma program at British Columbia Institute of Technology. Casano spends her time hiking mountains all around British Columbia with her camera. She expresses her passion of the outdoors, travel, and photography through her social media, primarily Instagram.
More info: instagram / website