James Creel aka Vivid Resonance is a talented self-taught photographer currently lives and works in Brooklyn, New York. James shoots a lot of portrait, urban, commercial and lifestyle photography. Creel received his degree in Psychology from the City University of New York-Brooklyn College.

Vivid Resonance is the imagery of the world around him, the people, the streets and the culture that embodies the moment.

More info: instagram / website