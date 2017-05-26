Ian Adams is an professional photographer, filmmaker and creative director from United States who currently lives and works in Valletta, Malta. Ian studied Art at San Diego State University-California State University and started his career in advertising as an Art Director in southern California. For his series “Out of Bounds”, Adams captured colorful and minimalist architecture shots of facades around the island of Malta.

I take a walk around the island of Malta and capture everything from boat tops, to the interesting foliage. Malta has a great muted palette, especially when combined with colours that really stand out.

More info: instagram / facebook / website