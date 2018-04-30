Outstanding photos of marine plastic waste by Mandy Barker, award-winning photographer and adventurer from Leeds, England. Mandy explores the beauty and tragedy of marine plankton, she turns ocean trash into really stunning art. All the plastic objects photographed were salvaged from beaches around the world.

The aim of my work is to engage with and stimulate an emotional response in the viewer by combining a contradiction between initial aesthetic attraction along with the subsequent message of awareness. The research process is a vital part of my development as the images I make are based on scientific fact which is essential to the integrity of my work.

