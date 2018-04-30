Outstanding photos of marine plastic waste by Mandy Barker, award-winning photographer and adventurer from Leeds, England. Mandy explores the beauty and tragedy of marine plankton, she turns ocean trash into really stunning art. All the plastic objects photographed were salvaged from beaches around the world.
The aim of my work is to engage with and stimulate an emotional response in the viewer by combining a contradiction between initial aesthetic attraction along with the subsequent message of awareness. The research process is a vital part of my development as the images I make are based on scientific fact which is essential to the integrity of my work.
Ingredients; white marine plastic debris objects collected in two single visits to a nature reserve on the East Coast of England.
Discarded cigarette lighters make reference to our single-use throw away society. The panda, a national embel of China represents endangered species and faces away from the group symbolising mother nature turning its back on man’s inability to take ownership of its waste.
150 tonnes of pre-production plastic pellets (nurdles) spilt from a cargo container during Typhoon Vincente on 23rd July 2012 adds to Hong Kong’s waste issues in its seas and on its beaches.
633 marine plastic debris footballs (and pieces of) recovered from 23 countries and islands within Europe, from 104 different beaches, and by 62 members of the public, in just 4 months.
769 marine plastic debris footballs (and pieces of) collected from 41 countries and islands around the world, from 144 different beaches and by 89 members of the public in just 4 months.
(Included in trawl: child’s ball and Japanese character – fridge magnet found on the tsunami shoreline. Fishing buoy found in trawl sample, North pacific Ocean).
(Included in trawl: tatami mat from the floor of a Japanese home, fishing related plastics, buoys, nylon rope, buckets, fish trays,polystyrene floats, shampoo bottle, caps, balloon & holder, petrol container.