Creative photo manipulations and illustrations by Hassan Hajila, a talented graphic designer, art director, and digital artist based in Casablanca, Morocco. Hassan creates stunning surreal worlds with the help of Photoshop.

Hi, i’m Hassan Hajila from Morocco, i’m an earthling, just like you. I discovered graphic design in 2007. Since then, i’m been expressing my passion everywhere : on my social networks, at the ad agency where i work, for the movie industry or music artists. Photo editing and photography is for me a great way to tell unique stories those on the other side of the screen or of the planet, using only some pixels. And because, as Ann Charlton said,”The life is only a game”, i like to add to each one of his creations a special play on words.

More info: Instagram / Behance