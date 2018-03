Justin Peters is a talented 22-year-old digital artist and photographer currently based in Stuttgart, Germany. Justin merges reality with his own imagination using Photoshop. Peters creates a perplexing and surreal world using a mix of stock photos he finds on the stock sites. ‘Everything you can imagine is real’ by Pablo Picasso is a quote Justin lives by, especially when creating his work. He has over 47,500 followers on instagram.

More info: instagram / facebook / website