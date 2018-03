Randy Lewis is a talented digital artist, designer and creative director from Tacoma, Washington who currently lives and works in Irvine, California. Randy uses Photoshop to create creative and funny photo manipulations. He takes two or more ordinary things and blends them together, creating something new and unordinary. The result of his creativity is a series titled “This or That Series”, nice collection of clever and witty images.

More info: instagram / facebook / website