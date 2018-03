Dreamlike manipulations by Renato Prkic a.k.a. 8thDamon, talented 21-year-old graphic designer, photographer and educator currently based in Split, Croatia. Renato combines images from stock sites to create stunning manipulations. He has over 149,000 followers on instagram.

I’m a college student and a self-taught graphic designer. For now, I’m mostly concentrated on photo manipulation, but I’m looking forward to diving in deeper into photography.

More info: instagram