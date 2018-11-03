Creative photo manipulations by Rishab Jindal, a gifted self-taught digital artist and software developer based in Chandigarh, India. Rishab loves to create a different type of artwork such as surreal, conceptual, landscape, matte painting and abandoned/overgrown style. He has over 17.100 followers on Instagram and counting.

I love to create animations also sometimes. Adobe Photoshop is my only sword which helps me to try showcasing my imagination into the picture by creating art, mostly saying “What if…”.

