Yuni Yoshida is a multi-talented 38 years old graphic designer and art director currently based in Tokyo, Japan. Yuni received her degree from Joshibi University of Art and Design before making her way through several ad agencies including working under Takuya Onuki where, it can be argued, she developed her unique perspective. Her work often features food or female models in surreal, dreamlike settings that make you look, and then look a little closer. Yoshida has over 138,000 followers on Instagram and counting.



More info: instagram / website