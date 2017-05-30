Xavier Barral is a talented French designer focuses on photography, architecture, contemporary art and science. Xavier has searched into the thousands of gigabytes from the map created by the American satellite MRO – Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter. This Is Mars is a collection of unseen photos of the red planet — plummeting into the breathtaking depths of the Velles Marineris canyons; floating over the black dunes of Noachis Terra; and soaring to the highest peak in our solar system, the Olympus Mons volcano.

More info: Xavier Barral / This Is Mars Sourse: ufunk