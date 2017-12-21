Cory Wright is a talented photographer and retoucher currently based in Bangkok, Thailand. Cory focuses on portraiture, he shoots amazing fashion, lifestyle and street style photography.

I see photography as a tool for story telling that can be used to engage wide audiences and spark conversation on topics and issues that are often not afforded attention. I admire the medium’s ability to raise awareness of injustice, abuse, and marginalisation while also being mindful of the boundaries that separate image making as a means of exploration, and exploitation.

More info: instagram / website