Gorgeous female portraits by Evgeny Freyer (previously featured), a talented photographer, and retoucher who was born in Kamenskuralskiy, Russia and currently lives and works in Sevastopol, Ukraine. Evgeny focuses mainly on portraiture and fashion photography. He shoots awesome street style, fashion, outdoor, and lifestyle portrait photography. Freyer has over 122,000 followers on Instagram and counting.



More info: Instagram / Facebook