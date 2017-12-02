Jeff Isy is a talented self-taught photographer and filmmaker, who was born and raised on a little tropical island in the Indian Ocean off to the East Coast of Madagascar called “Mauritius”, and currently lives and works in Toronto, Canada. Jeff focuses on portraiture, he shoots stunning fashion, beauty and lifestyle photography.

I slowly fell in love with the process, and it has helped me a lot. I was able to create a little escape from the harsh reality that we face every day.

