Samuel Elkins is a talented young self-taught photographer based in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA. Sam’s distinct style has captured the attention of many across various social media platforms, most notably Instagram where Sam has garnered a massive following of over 675 thousand people. His work has been featured in Vogue, VSCO and Photography Monthly Magazine.

More info: instagram / website