Ellen Belle Hansen is a talented 20-year-old self-taught photographer and artist based in Boise, Idaho, USA. Ellen focuses on portraiture, she shoots amazing conceptual, lifestyle and beauty portrait photography. Hansen started photography at the age of 15 in the darkroom with her parent’s 35mm cameras, she discovered her intense love for capturing moments, and hasn’t stopped since. She draws inspiration from golden light, clean lines, and quirky expressions, with a goal is to explore the human condition and evoke curiosity.

