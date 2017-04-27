Kai Böttcher is a talented 23-year-old self-taught photographer, retoucher and virtual design student currenlty based in Kaiserslautern, Germany. Kai focuses on portraiture, he shoots vibrant fashion, lifestyle and beauty portrait photography. Böttcher uses Sony A7R II camera with 50 & 85mm lens.

Since i was 14, digital art became my passion. I started with editing pictures and creating brand logos. I was interested more and more in surrealism and manipulation of pictures . So I applied at the University of Kaiserslautern , which is specialized in Digital Art and Virtual Design. Lately I focused more on portraits because I love getting a feedback of the people I shoot and capture their emotions.

