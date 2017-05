Ronny Garcia is a talented self-taught photographer, retoucher and artist based in Santiago, Chile. Ronny focuses on portraiture, he shoots amazing conceptural, beauty and fine art portrait photography.

I discovered photography just around october of 2013 and soon after began the 365 project, i’m still working on it, but my passion for it have been growing day by day, and the necessity to keep on doing push me to work hard in what i’m doing.

