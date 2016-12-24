28 shares Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn Pin to Pinterest Share on StumbleUpon + What's This?

Stephen Crosson is a photographer based in Southfield, Michigan who loves to travel to capture moments in life from a different perspective. “The world is filled with people from such diverse walks of life and I look to capture those unique stories and lives to share them with others,” he says. Crosson raised by parents who encouraged his curiosity and creativity, he’s cultivated the skills of a seasoned professional graphic designer, photographer, videographer and entrepreneur, while integrating his fresh ability to bring an unparalleled and surprisingly unique flair to every project he works on. Stephen shoots a lot of portrait, landscape and wedding photography.

I’m a guy who loves taking pictures, loves exploring new places, and loves capturing moments for people to remember.

More info: instagram / fineartamerica / website