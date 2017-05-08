Carson Davis Brown is a 31-year-old visual artist working in photography and film, based in Grand Rapids, MI, USA. His latest project titled “Mass” is an ongoing series of visual disruptions to big-box stores and other places of mass. Since 2014, Carson has trawled through Midwestern big-box retailers and mega-marts, collecting similarly colored objects to build sculptures in unexpected aisles and display areas. His installations are made without permission, using found materials within the retail landscape. Created and photographed, the artworks are then left to be experiences by the passers-by and eventually destroyed by the location’s staff.

More info: instagram / website