Gorgeous maternity portraits by Donatella Nicolini, a talented self-taught photographer, speaker, educator, and artist currently based in Milan, Italy. Donatella focuses mainly on maternity portraiture. She shoots a lot of beauty, lifestyle, and wedding photography. Nicolini’s use of soft lighting and motion in her images conveys the elegant beauty her subjects have within them. Her style blends fashion with fine art photography, to turn every woman into a work of art. Donatella has over 14K followers on Instagram.

Through my work I want to empower women, making them feel strong, beautiful and powerful during such a delicate time as pregnancy. I started off as self-taught, then I continued studying and enriched my knowledge attending workshops with the top photographers in my field around the globe.

