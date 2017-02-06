Gabriel Isak is a talented Swedish photographer, filmmaker and artist who was born in Huskvarna and currently lives and works in San Francisco, California. Gabriel received his BFA in Photography from Academy of Art University. He focuses on fine art, melancholic and sursurrealism, inspired by the inner world of dreams and psychology.

I have always been fascinated by the psychological world and the many places we encounter in our dreams. Whenever I create an image, I mostly start with some sort of brainstorming, whether it is writing down words, listening to music and drawing down the vision that appears, or a place I dreamt about. I also get very inspired by locations and always try to find interesting but simple sceneries that I can use in my imagery.

