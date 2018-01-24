Photogrist community Create a post
Mesmerizing Fine Art and Melancholy Self-Portraits by Laura Zalenga

Laura Zalenga (previously featured) is a talented 27-year-old self-taught photographer, artist and storyteller currently based in Munich, Germany. “Photography is my life since I first picked up a camera in 2009”, she says. Laura focuses on self-portraiture, she’s in love with creating real-life-fairytales. Zalenga studied architecture at the Technical University of Munich, but spends all her spare time with photography. Fascinated by fairy tales, Laura likes to create a moody atmosphere. She is convinced that photography is a type of therapy that gives you the ability to heal yourself and others.

I love natural light and almost no one ever smiles in my photos. Melancholia is my favourite version of happiness.

More info: instagram / facebook / website

