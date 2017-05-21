Chris Crisman is an professional photographer and father of two who specializes in dazzling hero portraits of people in their natural environments. In order to prove your gender doesn’t have to limit your occupation, Crisman photographed women working in male-dominated fields. Chris was inspired to start the series when he heard about Heather Marold Thomason, a woman who gave up her career in web design to become a butcher.

“I’m shooting in a very heroic light,” Crisman explains. “Whether it’s in the lighting, the composition, how people sit in the frame … that’s kind of how I’ve always done portraiture. I’m trying to depict them in a way that is strong.”

#1 Mindy Gabriel, Firefighter In Upper Arlington, Ohio

#2 Sadie Samuels, Lobster Fisher In Rockport, Maine





#3 Leeann Johnson, Haul Truck Driver At Round Mountain Gold Mine In Round Mountain, Nevada

#4 Heather Marold Thomason, Butcher And Owner Of Primal Supply Meats In Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

#5 Alison Goldblum, Property Developer In Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

#6 Christina Burris, Brewer And Operations Manager Of St. Benjamin’s Brewing In Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

#7 Mira Nakashima, Designer And Woodworker At George Nakashima Woodworking In New Hope, Pennsylvania

#8 Judy Bowman, Process Operator, Round Mountain Gold Mine, Round Mountain, NV

#10 Beth Beverly, Taxidermist In Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

#11 Jordan Ainsworth, Mill Operator At Round Mountain Gold Mine In Round Mountain, Nevada

#12 Nancy Poli, Pig Farmer At Stryker Farms In Saylorsburg, Pennsylvania





#13 Carol Warn, Leach Pad Operator At Marigold Mining Company In Valmy, Nevada

#14 Kris Alvarez, Senior Geologist At Round Mountain Gold Mine In Nevada

