Chris Meredith is an professional photographer and artist currently based in Sydney, Australia. His work is all about capturing and creating beauty and squishing it onto the flat screen. “I started taking photos when I was 12 and I’ve been on a mission to capture beauty on film (or pixels) ever since,” he says. “A keen swimmer, I love to shoot in or near the ocean.”

Usually only visible to the human imagination, the Mermaids of Balmoral have never before been captured on film. This collation showcases the results of a scientific study into the Balmoral mermaids and reveals new insights about their lifestyle and character traits.

