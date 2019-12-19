Outstanding mountain landscapes by Michael Foushee, a gifted self-taught photographer, adventurer, and mountain lover from the Mount Hood area, Oregon. Michael focuses mainly on mountains and natural landscapes. He has almost 9K followers on Instagram.

A born and raised Oregonian now living around the Mount Hood area. I base my entire life around this mountain, shooting photos of Oregon’s tallest peak, snowboarding it year-round (thanks to glaciers), and centralized to some of the best skateparks in the world. Hood will always be home no matter where I end up.

