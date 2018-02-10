Photogrist community Create a post
Michele Baldini Turns His Breakfast Eggs Into Works of Art on Instagram

Michele Baldini is a talented 20-year-old artist and medical student currently based in Monterrey, north Mexico. His instagram account “The Eggs-hibit” is dedicated to eggquisite frying pan art which will make even the most perfectly cooked plate of eggs look miserable in comparison. Using the same canvas for each photo – a black frying pan – each of Baldini’s posts features an incredible image comprised using her favourite medium only – fried eggs. The Eggs-hibit page already has over 27,600 followers.

More info: instagram

