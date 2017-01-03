LolLol AngryAngry OMGOMG GeekyGeeky ScaryScary WTFWTF WinWin LoveLove
Photogrist Alternative community Add post
Photo Manipulations

Michele Bisaillon Transforms Mirror Reflections Into Delicate Collages

By photogrist stuff
0
, 0 points

Michele Bisaillon is a talented 28-year-old photographer and cyber-artist based in Silicon Valley, California. Michele shoots a lot of selfies, but with a very different and challenging perspective. “I started taking photos at a pretty young age. My mom gave me this really cute Barbie camera as a gift for Easter when I was around 5,” she says.

When you use your body in a creative way, you forget about your insecurities because you’re more focused on your creative goal.

Michele Bisaillon is the proud owner of around 50 mirrors of various shapes and sizes. “I use them like telescopes. They’re windows into other worlds for me”, Bisaillon explains.

My goal is to remind myself and others that there is always something missing from the picture; another side to the story. There will forever be simultaneous events occurring in the universe that none of us know about. I find that abundance of possibility endlessly inspiring.

More info: instagram

Share via WhatsApp
What's Your Reaction?
Angry Angry
0
Angry
Cute Cute
0
Cute
Fail Fail
0
Fail
Geeky Geeky
0
Geeky
Lol Lol
0
Lol
Love Love
0
Love
OMG OMG
0
OMG
Win Win
0
Win
WTF WTF
0
WTF
Scary Scary
0
Scary

You may also like

log in

Forgot password?
Captcha!
Don't have an account?
sign up

reset password

Back to
log in

sign up

Captcha!
Back to
log in
Choose A Format
Personality quiz
Trivia quiz
Poll
Story
List
Meme
Video
Audio
Image