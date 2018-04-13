Spectacular landscapes and drone shots of Marshall Islands by Robert Michael Poole, talented self-taught photographer, teacher and traveler currently based in the North West of England. Robert focuses on landscaping and adventuring, he has traveled to over a 128 countries around the world. Poole recently visited Micronesia and shared some breathtaking photos of Marshall Islands. His work has been featured in Wall Street Journal, Newsweek, Associated Press, Interview Magazine, Japan Times and MTV.

As a photographer I aim to capture the atmosphere and ambiance of a location, its landscapes, and its people. My style is inspired by French-Vietnamese Director Trần Anh Hùng’s masterpiece of cinematography, The Vertical Ray of the Sun (2000), whereby the warmth of the visuals is so intense that it seems possible to smell, taste and feel the subject being shot.

Robert Michael Poole has over 104,000 followers on Instagram and counting.

I mostly shoot using a pocket digital Sony DSC-RX100 camera with a Carl Zeiss Vario-Sonnar T* lens, or for particularly demanding shoots swap to a Nikon DSLR. My works have appeared in numerous international media, from CNN to international airline magazines, and are available upon request, or upon assignment.

